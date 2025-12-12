Q: Who’ll Be the Next Gen-Z Influencer? A: #Aquarius #GoldenEra #Disclosure

Q: Who’ll Be the Next Gen-Z Influencer? Because the internet, and social media, have been inserted between us all- authentic, awake, aware people stepping up to fill the void of corruption get compartmentalized, overshadowed, sidelined. #Shadowbanned I suppose, but it matters less and less as more confirmation of #GoldenEra comes to light #Disclosure. We’re fully in the age of Aquarius now #Aquarius, the age of Pisces is OVERRR, and it was totally over in 2017, get over it already. Has it got you spellbound? #SpellsBroken There is no going back to any of the 3 Western Book Religions for guidance, just reflection. Imagine all that was “How To Human On Earth:101” for the peasants, and for the rulers, “How to Trick Humans Into Empire of Destruction With Monotheism”. It would be grand to read all the books of the bible that have been omitted, and hidden in the bowels of the Vatican, for they must be the most profound and brilliant. Wouldn’t publicizing them assist in “The lifting of the veil” #Revelations The Great Awakening? Realizing that age is over, all the #solutions are in Quantum and Aquarius. *Hallmarks Of #5D, #GoldenEra, #Aquarius* Therefore, there will be no “One” influencer of Gen-Z. We authentic influencers, 5D Ambassadors, already have a holographic power structure that no paper trail can connect, no centralized internet data Co or surveillance apparatus can trace. No one can stop a good idea whose time has come!

A: It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. ALL OF US. Consensus Unanimous! It’s just hard to tell because of info overload, distractions, propaganda, foreign invasion, preventable disasters, you know, the usual. #Discernment

The governing of a more free Citizenry of The U.S. includes moving beyond the #obvo #fail crime-ridden hierarchy of duopoly, division, and doom- and seeing a return to accountable council-style governance system in accordance with The Constitution. Virginia has 175 years’ historical success at this, birthing pioneers of unalienable Human Rights and limiting consolidation of power, and I’d be much obliged to describe this, much obliged, like I already did in a previous video “Power of Triumvirates”. I’ll do it again, as a guest, on YOUR alt-media video channel! Shall we make a video together, interviews and #Solutions etc? Contact info, plus link to top video channel you can find more in-depth deep-dives about that, the 3D/4D/5D Treasure Map drawing I did to help guide people through this time, and more www.linktr.ee/mjtank108