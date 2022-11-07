Vote, R, for Revenge. When you vote, R, this year it is not for republicans. When you vote for a person with a, R, next to their name you are voting for revenge. Revenge against the criminal cabal known as the democrat party and the child-like idiots and subversive saboteurs that support this evil institution. Remember, Vote, R, for Revenge. #rforrevenge #r4revenge #revenge #election2022
#republicanssuck #democratssuck #votethemout #throwthemout #wehatecongress #youaregoingtohell #gotohell #redwave #voter #getoutandvotethemout #youwillpay #wearecomingforallofyou #theeisnowheretohide #wewillfindyou #yourtimeisup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.