Vote, R, for Revenge. When you vote, R, this year it is not for republicans. When you vote for a person with a, R, next to their name you are voting for revenge. Revenge against the criminal cabal known as the democrat party and the child-like idiots and subversive saboteurs that support this evil institution. Remember, Vote, R, for Revenge. #rforrevenge #r4revenge #revenge #election2022

#republicanssuck #democratssuck #votethemout #throwthemout #wehatecongress #youaregoingtohell #gotohell #redwave #voter #getoutandvotethemout #youwillpay #wearecomingforallofyou #theeisnowheretohide #wewillfindyou #yourtimeisup

