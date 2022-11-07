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Vote, R, for Revenge. When you vote, R, this year it is not for republicans. When you vote for a person with a, R, next to their name you are voting for revenge. Revenge against the criminal cabal known as the democrat party and the child-like idiots and subversive saboteurs that support this evil institution. Remember, Vote, R, for Revenge. #rforrevenge #r4revenge #revenge #election2022
#republicanssuck #democratssuck #votethemout #throwthemout #wehatecongress #youaregoingtohell #gotohell #redwave #voter #getoutandvotethemout #youwillpay #wearecomingforallofyou #theeisnowheretohide #wewillfindyou #yourtimeisup