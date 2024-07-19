© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Very large Chemical Aerosol GeoEngineering Operations in Southeast Alaska at this moment.. Chemtrails!!!! We literally have zero air traffic here, Accept when the toxic GeoEngineering Operations are Ongoing!!!!
Real Fishing Life
https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos