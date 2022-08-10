STEW PETERS SHOW: Bioweapon Shots Causing Massive Deadly Blood Clots

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No more massages for the Vaccinated! Why? Because it could LITERALLY kill them. Stew Peters brings on an anonymous massage therapist to tell her story on an incident that happened with a vaccinated client who had a blood clot in his leg. When she tried to relieve it, the clot caused a blockage, and almost killed him! This is an example of just how FRAGILE this death-shot is making people, and we need to take action immediately to stop these injections from being administered!