Russian Army Patrolling A Frontline Village Near Ukrainian Army Positions [English subtitles]

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Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.
Jun 12, 2022 Our team went with a Russian Army patrol group in a frontline village, in Kherson Region of Ukraine, very close to Ukrainian military position. We say s school that took a direct hit and most of the village homes damaged. We also spoke to the locals to try and understand what the situation is for them.
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQuxXKoaMQI