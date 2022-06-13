Russian Army Patrolling A Frontline Village Near Ukrainian Army Positions [English subtitles]

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.

Jun 12, 2022 Our team went with a Russian Army patrol group in a frontline village, in Kherson Region of Ukraine, very close to Ukrainian military position. We say s school that took a direct hit and most of the village homes damaged. We also spoke to the locals to try and understand what the situation is for them.









#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Report by Patrick Lancaster

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

I show what the western media will not show you.

















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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQuxXKoaMQI

