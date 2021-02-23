How to easily fix the vaccine safety problem

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This show aired on Feb 18, 2021.
This video clip is from the video posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/enYBsqbJhfeX/
and here:
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-vaccine-storm/
Source : Fat News