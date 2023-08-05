Rally to Bourke Street Mall

The whole rally is broken down into parts, this being the first part, from Parliament House and the speech Barb gave in the Bourke Street Mall. This way the viewer can watch a particular part of the rally from a shorter video. Each video carries powerful messages that may or may not be repeated at a later venue of our Saturday Melbourne rally of 5 August 2023.
