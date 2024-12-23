BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Meet the Founder of the "Lunar Sabbath" Calendar... (deep dive)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
158 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 4 months ago

I finally decided to investigate The Lunar Sabbath doctrine, and it landed me in the middle of an investigation I never would have expected to be connected to (1) the ancient Babylonian's original calendar, (2) the KKK of Tennessee and (3) more. This video will methodically break down, step-by-step, what Lunar Sabbath is all about, how it is practiced, and whether or not it is a Biblical practice or a Pagan one.


Time Stamps:

00:00 - Intro to Investigation

05:29 - The Importance of Moses

12:15 - How Calendars Generally Work

13:22 - How Does the "Jewish" Calendar Work?

19:57 - The Roman Calendars: World Takeover Conspiracy Theory

24:39 - Introduction to Lunar Sabbath "Translation Days" Theory

30:50 - Lunar Sabbath's First Assumption: New Moon Days are Sabbaths

35:20 - Lunar Sabbath's Second Assumption: Translation Days are Sabbaths

40:19 - The Feast of Weeks (Pentecost) Problem: Counting 7 Sabbaths

47:32 - Ancient Babylon's Lunar Sabbath Calendar

53:54 - French Republic 10-Day Calendar Case Study

58:47 - Jonathan David Brown: Keeping Yahweh's Appointments


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860

Keywords
babylontheory7th day sabbathjewish calendarwlclunar solar calendarcreators calendarbiblical calendargregorian calendarenoch calendarjulian calendarhebrew calendarluni-solar calendarworlds last chanceancient babylonlunar sabbath explainedin defense of lunar sabbathis sabbath on saturdaysabbath saturday debunkedlunar sabbathscontinuous weekly cyclenew moon dayworldslastchanceovercome babylonabraham ojeda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy