Meet the Founder of the "Lunar Sabbath" Calendar... (deep dive)

I finally decided to investigate The Lunar Sabbath doctrine, and it landed me in the middle of an investigation I never would have expected to be connected to (1) the ancient Babylonian's original calendar, (2) the KKK of Tennessee and (3) more. This video will methodically break down, step-by-step, what Lunar Sabbath is all about, how it is practiced, and whether or not it is a Biblical practice or a Pagan one.





Time Stamps:

00:00 - Intro to Investigation

05:29 - The Importance of Moses

12:15 - How Calendars Generally Work

13:22 - How Does the "Jewish" Calendar Work?

19:57 - The Roman Calendars: World Takeover Conspiracy Theory

24:39 - Introduction to Lunar Sabbath "Translation Days" Theory

30:50 - Lunar Sabbath's First Assumption: New Moon Days are Sabbaths

35:20 - Lunar Sabbath's Second Assumption: Translation Days are Sabbaths

40:19 - The Feast of Weeks (Pentecost) Problem: Counting 7 Sabbaths

47:32 - Ancient Babylon's Lunar Sabbath Calendar

53:54 - French Republic 10-Day Calendar Case Study

58:47 - Jonathan David Brown: Keeping Yahweh's Appointments





BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio





LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860