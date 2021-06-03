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Corstet 5 Minute Overview: The Future Of Energy #2 - The Solyndra Syndrome
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20 views • June 03, 2021
In today's 5 minute overview of the 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the future of the energy industry and its effects on both individuals and nations.
On April 29, 2021, Senator John Barrasso, M.D., ranking member of the US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources published a report, "Solyndra Syndrome & The Green Stimulus Delusion."
In that report, Senator Barrasso outlines the failures starting in 2009, of the administration in power for the next 8 years. Joe Biden was the Vice President then, and is attempting to double and triple down as President now on both the false promises and failures of that green fantasy.
Perhaps you can fool some of the people some of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but it is yet to be seen how many people will be fooled this time by promises made again, sure to fail again even harder.
Are the vast majority of Americans so forgetful and easily manipulated to fall for the same trickery again?
How long will it be before, "What's in your wallet?" is replaced by "Is there anything in your wallet?"
This deep dive into the various facets of the energy topic gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
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On April 29, 2021, Senator John Barrasso, M.D., ranking member of the US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources published a report, "Solyndra Syndrome & The Green Stimulus Delusion."
In that report, Senator Barrasso outlines the failures starting in 2009, of the administration in power for the next 8 years. Joe Biden was the Vice President then, and is attempting to double and triple down as President now on both the false promises and failures of that green fantasy.
Perhaps you can fool some of the people some of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but it is yet to be seen how many people will be fooled this time by promises made again, sure to fail again even harder.
Are the vast majority of Americans so forgetful and easily manipulated to fall for the same trickery again?
How long will it be before, "What's in your wallet?" is replaced by "Is there anything in your wallet?"
This deep dive into the various facets of the energy topic gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
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