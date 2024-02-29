The Hidden History of Aldolf Hitler - Pt. 1

Best selling author, historian and truther - Mike King sets the table as he explains the events leading up to WWll and unveils a side of "one of the world's most evil men" Aldof Hitler, that you've never heard of before.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.