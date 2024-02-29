Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Hidden History of Aldolf Hitler - Pt. 1
channel image
Patriot Strong
51 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
11 views
Published 17 hours ago

Best selling author, historian and truther - Mike King sets the table as he explains the events leading up to WWll and unveils a side of "one of the world's most evil men" Aldof Hitler, that you've never heard of before.

Keywords
fake newstruthjewswarhistoryinvasionbritishgermanypolandhilterwwll

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket