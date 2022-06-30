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Scientists Discover Jab Decimates Sperm Count and Lincoln National Insurance Sees 176% Young Adults increase in Death Payouts For 2021
The New American
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33 views • June 30, 2022

This is the truth, but not all can cope with it. Truth is offensive to those who hear it for the first time. Inform yourself with the truth to become wise on this issue. Or get MAD and refuse the truth so you don't have to deal with it. It's your choice.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:


1) New Study & Pfizer Documents prove Covid-19 Vaccination is going to cause mass Depopulation through Infertility & Death

https://expose-news.com/2022/06/26/new-study-pfizer-docs-depopulation-infertility/?cmid=f7b776b7-2d24-4d55-bac1-d3f27e7c4cf6


2) World Health Organization Study concludes risk of suffering Serious Injury due to COVID Vaccination is 339% higher than risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19

https://expose-news.com/2022/06/23/w-h-o-study-risks-outweigh-benefits-covid-vaccination/?cmid=f7b776b7-2d24-4d55-bac1-d3f27e7c4cf6


3) U.S. Life Insurance Company suffers 176% increase in payouts for Deaths among Young Adults in 2021 compared to 2019/2020 Average

https://expose-news.com/2022/06/23/life-insurance-176percent-increase-payouts-deaths-2021/?cmid=f7b776b7-2d24-4d55-bac1-d3f27e7c4cf6

Keywords
vaccine mandatescovidvaccine passport
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