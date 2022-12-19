Create New Account
TWITTER PEDO COVERUP EXPOSED! - Yoel Roth FLEES Home As Support Of Underage Hookups Goes VIRAL!
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Yoel Roth (one of the chief censors of Twitter who was recently fired) fleeing his home with his boyfriend as Elon Musk shows more evidence that perhaps Yoel Roth had a reason to not actually censor pedophilia.

Yoel's dissertation years ago chronicled the notion of promoting children to use Grindr, a gay hookup app. This is extremely disturbing of course. But while the media paints it as being "out of context," we can simply read the dissertation ourselves and come to a different conclusion.

The point is, he appeared to have supported underage hookups and all the while was in charge of getting rid of pedophilia on Twitter which he often did not. This has actually resulted in quite a few lawsuits.

Meanwhile, anyone said anything about Hunter Biden and immediately their posts were removed.


This tells us everything we need to know.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


