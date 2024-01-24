What is a Reprobate? How to Make Sure You Don't Become One

The word reprobate was used often in the past but it is only rarely used now. The reason is because much of our culture came from the King James Bible translation and all the new translations have replaced it with other words. What does it mean? There is such a thing and you need to be careful not to become one. Reprobates are tossed into the trash can of the human race.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.