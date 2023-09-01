DUMB - DEEP UNDERGROUND MILITARY BASES

The question is not do they exist. The questions are:How many?

How large?

How deep?

Who or what is down there?

Where?

For what purpose?

Who controls them?

Who paid for them (I bet we can figure that one out)





Source: Mathews Matters: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/matthewsmatters/

Tunnel on over to some more great videos:

Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/

Man tells cops they are dismissed. He knows his rights and how to defend them.🚔👮

https://www.bitchute.com/video/udkVgagNI343/





1950's Disney cartoon showing you today’s grooming and feminization of the modern man

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tN3gp9KvoV6K/

The dark history of the Vril Society

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ox44q5WIrMii/

She lists 12 HUGE coincidences in Maui - great points

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VoeJ3mUqGpfa/

Arsonist has instant regret as he just about burns his face off 💥🔥😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vMfgvjHXaUFO/

As it should be. Parents in Mexico remove and burn LGBT literature from their school library

https://www.bitchute.com/video/g8VjHNy2N4PI/

This woman says don't wear a mask again and why. She nails it

https://www.bitchute.com/video/brgQLHZJMwCN/

Lightning over Tampa FL. yesterday as recorded by a military pilot - this is very strange⚡🌀

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCP6RETA1vSF/

Road rage can get you killed. These two were not the brightest bulbs in the box.😳💥🚗

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HoORRvY0jkBu/

This is a robbery! 🔫No it's not. Took him out with a propane tank.💥

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sM2TUFj1lAVu/

Huge collection of wild and crazy celebrity meltdowns...they are all here.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QdPLDH0QH8y3/

CIA Agent Confesses We Created 'Adrenochrome Farms' Where MILLIONS of Kids Are Sold to VIPS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6qTx1qMG8EvJ/

Looks like Madonna is getting a blood transfusion. Young blood? Adrenochrome? See for yourself

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jg6z7k7Yw2Ft/

The most ridiculed hidden and censored fact withheld from humanity

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4t5j1UnOyu0e/

Gangsta funeral 🪦

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M15USSn9m7SG/

Demonic "pastor" Kenneth Copeland cutting his hand and drinking his own blood

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7YOdRQPyzn3K/





This dude had a really bad day on the job...but at least he cleaned up his mess.😳😆😆

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YXyfEyuoueUB/

We have bombed 50 countries since WW2 - Don't let your child die for bankster profits

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fTNSEHfzx5rk/

Fake social media posts on the war in the Ukraine

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7IunijbSSLe3/

The ancient statues of Ba'al are everywhere. Look around. You will start to see them.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/x8AKiawxSCDf/

You gotta be really really really really hungry when you are willing to do this for dinner😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fFieU8b74eA7/

Satellite imagery reveals how the fires were started and where in Maui - very telling

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hq8Q19c3CJ8Q/

I can't be absolutely sure...but she may be upset with the police about something.🤣🤣🤣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TH3pldFCH6Eh/

Maui-Locals are finding Mysteriously Burnt out vehicles located outside the Fire Zones⚡🔥

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jM0VZisQ9TGp/

What is it with people who work at convenience stores doing Fentanyl? 😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TS0AKXSkn3Tg/

Grounding lowers blood pressure

https://www.bitchute.com/video/upOBt7noI8HC/

The "Black Rock" at the center of the North Pole is where the corporation "Black Rock" got its name.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/u18JtVQozGpj/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/