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The biggest problem with COVID vaccines
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321 views • December 31, 2020
Ben Swann, December 31, 2020
The Biggest Problem With C0VlD V@ccin3s is the inability to even question them!
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The Biggest Problem With C0VlD V@ccin3s is the inability to even question them!
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Createtailwind https://createtailwind.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
https://www.youtube.com/c/BenSwann/
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