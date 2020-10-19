UK: Tensions high as police arrest protester at coronavirus skeptics rally in London

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Demonstrators were trying to prevent the arrest, before the man was escorted to a van. The reason behind the arrest is not currently known.
Protesters were seen carrying signs reading "COVID-19 equals control" and "Curfews equal nazification."
The rally comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new three-tier alert system to tackle the rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in England on Wednesday.
The new measures, applicable in London and a few other cities, including York will mean people of different households will not be able to meet indoors, the rule of six will apply to outdoors, and that pubs and restaurants must close at 22:00 GMT.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sadC5zdydPw
Ruptly