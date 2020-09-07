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THE FACTS WHY THIS NEW VACCINE IS SO DANGEROUS AND WHY WE'RE BEING LIED TO - DR. CARRIE MADEJ
OnYourFeetorOnYourKnees
OnYourFeetorOnYourKnees
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179 views • September 07, 2020
𝗗𝗿. 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗷, 𝗗.𝗢. 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁
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The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf Proof of the Planned Pandemic, etc.
https://icedrive.net/0/4awvSd4QfF

COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/e8YpQWASjd

REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/82MnvqMBWW

CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/b6a8Nihsma

RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/5ewM8PWtWE

“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy