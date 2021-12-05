CNN Tech Director Compared Andrew Cuomo to Weinstein | CNN Was Not 'News First'

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Here’s Chester discussing CNN’s initial coverage of the sexual assault allegations against then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and how CNN could avoid appearing to have a “conflict of interest” going forward with his brother, CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo.
“They don’t want CNN to be accused of like downplaying it or playing favorites at the scandal...”
“Zucker’s leadership has been under intense scrutiny when in April, Project Veritas released a series of videos in which a CNN technical director, Charlie Chester, was recorded admitting that the news network used the Covid-19 scare to generate ratings, in addition to having used its power to ‘get Trump’ out of the White House.
In the videos, Chester claims that Jeff Zucker himself is the one behind these decisions.”