Two Israeli embassy staff members were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.
AG Pam Bondi says President Trump’s prayers are with the Jewish community and the assailant will get prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”
Strong smell of a False Flag with this one, time will tell. Watch the American media cry over this one more than all the deaths in Gaza....
Source @Real World News
