BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DIRE WARNING FROM DR. CHARLES HOFFE (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
7646 views • July 09, 2021
DIRE WARNING FROM DR. CHARLES HOFFE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Free Your Mind at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HzFryvUuryVS/

🇨🇦 All credit to “Laura-Lynn” - Original video: http://bitly.ws/fpbH
Bitchute-Channel: http://bitly.ws/9Ggf YT-Channel: https://bit.ly/399Keew

✅ It's FAST, FREE AND PRIVATE! Use the BRAVE browser for 30 days, and they will support my channel with a bonus. https://brave.com/fre088

PLEASE ALWAYS SUPPORT THE CREATOR ( ) OF THIS VIDEO FIRST.

Should you have left a small amount of change afterwards, I would also be happy about a small donation.

If you want to donate something to me, you can do it via Paypal ( https://www.paypal.me/FreeYourMind001 ) or you can donate via cryptos.

LTC: LcEuHjaULVjsi3TuxbMkxDRfPYDopxFR8b
BAT: 0xC48448163E3cf4d01a0CfE1a83cb3Cc977725461

An important excerpt of my interview with Dr. Charles Hoffe on how the vaccine works and effects your body. Dr. Charles Hoffe email: [email protected] Today’s show resources: https://bit.ly/3yyqYDJ
All of my content is completely, 100%, viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness to keep information like this coming.
Fear is the Virus t-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
Donate at: www.lauralynn.tv
PayPal: https://paypal.me/lauralynnTT?locale.x=en_US
Go Get Funding : https://bit.ly/2uZw7cD
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LauraLynnThompson
E-Transfer to Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @LauraLynnTT
Facebook: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Youtube: https://bit.ly/3t5bxQu
Parler: @LauraLynnTT
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
Dlive: www.dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
Flote: www.flote.app/LauraLynn
Rumble: www.rumble.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Mobcrush: www.mobcrush.com/laura-lynn
Odysee: Odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT
Gab: https://gab.com/LauraLynnLovesLife
Librti: www.librti.com


Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Full-fat dairy reconsidered: New science challenges decades of dietary dogma

Full-fat dairy reconsidered: New science challenges decades of dietary dogma

Willow Tohi
Science suggests your daily coffee could be a key to longer, healthier life

Science suggests your daily coffee could be a key to longer, healthier life

Ava Grace
Cambridge Review Links Regular Reading to Lower Dementia Risk

Cambridge Review Links Regular Reading to Lower Dementia Risk

Douglas Harrington
Ho Wood essential oil: A natural ally for health and wellness

Ho Wood essential oil: A natural ally for health and wellness

Laura Harris
Beyond the egg: Superior food sources of vitamin D for modern diets

Beyond the egg: Superior food sources of vitamin D for modern diets

Willow Tohi
Epidemiologist says the CDC’s flu shot numbers rest on a flawed study design

Epidemiologist says the CDC’s flu shot numbers rest on a flawed study design

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy