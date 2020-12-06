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The Truth
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192 views • December 06, 2020
We have never called ourselves “Truthers” or aligned ourselves with the Truth movement. We're artists and what we have done is document history by producing content based on research, facts and ideas; weaving them all together into easy to grasp concepts and digestible narratives through intuition and informed speculation.
The Truth is that your life and how you lived it is over unless you do something about it now. It's time to break up with politicians because no matter who they are, they have their interests in mind before yours. The current presidential election cycle is an illustration of that. It was and is a planned, live event and no one will like the outcome. Sometimes the truth hurts but we feel we need to say what we do in this video essay. Enjoy The Truth.
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL17omUxm36gOYVerD3630A
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
Music heard:
"Art of Silence - by Uniq" is under a Creative Commons license (Creative Commons – International Recognition 4.0 – CC BY 4.0)
Gee - Marching Theme
https://youtu.be/8PrQFfWitZ8
End Song
Song: Identity
Artist: Velvet Moon
Epidemic Sound Publishing
Download Here: https://mega.nz/file/Or4ViaTQ#uT78xdDV79lVUYdHdpHQUfD0f090C2JuGhrE_NMDKEk
Video
President Trump Delivers an Update on Operation Warp Speed
https://youtu.be/TYwbGPxQLrs
These People: World War II Industrial Production (1944)
https://youtu.be/sOZF4QF32uc
The Stock Market Explained Simply: Finance and Investing Basics - Animated Film (1957)
https://youtu.be/CgM68Yf-C0Q
CARES Act stimulus check, how much could you receive | USA TODAY
https://youtu.be/0AX7vmV0UjU
Amazon workers have new tool for social distancing
https://youtu.be/2bcBn1sKNhg
Panopticon
Dennis Richter
https://dribbble.com/dennisrichter
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reads Green New Deal on House floor
https://youtu.be/24Dlqdyhjqw
Vice President Mike Pence full remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention
https://youtu.be/fHFc4Wlo-ZU
Klaus Schwab | Today makes a milestone
https://youtu.be/ngTEYp8e8ag
Presidents Obama, Bush, & Clinton: Help for Haiti
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jta-4JLawYI
Voting Videos found on Facebook
WIS-TV
https://www.facebook.com/WIS10/videos/1246485715728509
NBC10 Philadelphia
https://www.facebook.com/nbcphiladelphia/videos/399905418062314
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
https://www.facebook.com/nbcnightlynews/videos/395129851868997
WPSD-TV
https://www.facebook.com/WPSDLocal6/videos/361506604920994
Images
Follow the Rules
Malaka Gharib
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/06/26/884003848/coronavirus-faqs-is-there-a-polite-way-to-remind-someone-to-follow-pandemic-rule
Media Sources
What's in the 2020 Coronavirus Relief Law (CARES Act)?
https://www.thebalance.com/2020-stimulus-coronavirus-relief-law-cares-act-4801184
Thanks to our Patrons and Supporters:
Lance Smith
Guy Crittenden
Peter Heneghan
Freda
Susan
Clifford Gomes
Steve Gilmartin
Elaine Martin
Kevin Shapiro
Judith Turner
CW Seedhouse
Jocelyne Brown
Julianne Romanello
Jalalo Macintyre
Maria martinez
Gene Butternut
GardenVarietyHuman
Shari Belanger
JB
Anne Odell
Renae Barton
Tara Roebuck
Gilmar Vercouteren
melissa Wild
error ASMR
Rod Brown
Ancestor Gold
EMG
Sandra Saban
The Truth is that your life and how you lived it is over unless you do something about it now. It's time to break up with politicians because no matter who they are, they have their interests in mind before yours. The current presidential election cycle is an illustration of that. It was and is a planned, live event and no one will like the outcome. Sometimes the truth hurts but we feel we need to say what we do in this video essay. Enjoy The Truth.
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL17omUxm36gOYVerD3630A
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
Music heard:
"Art of Silence - by Uniq" is under a Creative Commons license (Creative Commons – International Recognition 4.0 – CC BY 4.0)
Gee - Marching Theme
https://youtu.be/8PrQFfWitZ8
End Song
Song: Identity
Artist: Velvet Moon
Epidemic Sound Publishing
Download Here: https://mega.nz/file/Or4ViaTQ#uT78xdDV79lVUYdHdpHQUfD0f090C2JuGhrE_NMDKEk
Video
President Trump Delivers an Update on Operation Warp Speed
https://youtu.be/TYwbGPxQLrs
These People: World War II Industrial Production (1944)
https://youtu.be/sOZF4QF32uc
The Stock Market Explained Simply: Finance and Investing Basics - Animated Film (1957)
https://youtu.be/CgM68Yf-C0Q
CARES Act stimulus check, how much could you receive | USA TODAY
https://youtu.be/0AX7vmV0UjU
Amazon workers have new tool for social distancing
https://youtu.be/2bcBn1sKNhg
Panopticon
Dennis Richter
https://dribbble.com/dennisrichter
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reads Green New Deal on House floor
https://youtu.be/24Dlqdyhjqw
Vice President Mike Pence full remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention
https://youtu.be/fHFc4Wlo-ZU
Klaus Schwab | Today makes a milestone
https://youtu.be/ngTEYp8e8ag
Presidents Obama, Bush, & Clinton: Help for Haiti
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jta-4JLawYI
Voting Videos found on Facebook
WIS-TV
https://www.facebook.com/WIS10/videos/1246485715728509
NBC10 Philadelphia
https://www.facebook.com/nbcphiladelphia/videos/399905418062314
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
https://www.facebook.com/nbcnightlynews/videos/395129851868997
WPSD-TV
https://www.facebook.com/WPSDLocal6/videos/361506604920994
Images
Follow the Rules
Malaka Gharib
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/06/26/884003848/coronavirus-faqs-is-there-a-polite-way-to-remind-someone-to-follow-pandemic-rule
Media Sources
What's in the 2020 Coronavirus Relief Law (CARES Act)?
https://www.thebalance.com/2020-stimulus-coronavirus-relief-law-cares-act-4801184
Thanks to our Patrons and Supporters:
Lance Smith
Guy Crittenden
Peter Heneghan
Freda
Susan
Clifford Gomes
Steve Gilmartin
Elaine Martin
Kevin Shapiro
Judith Turner
CW Seedhouse
Jocelyne Brown
Julianne Romanello
Jalalo Macintyre
Maria martinez
Gene Butternut
GardenVarietyHuman
Shari Belanger
JB
Anne Odell
Renae Barton
Tara Roebuck
Gilmar Vercouteren
melissa Wild
error ASMR
Rod Brown
Ancestor Gold
EMG
Sandra Saban
Keywords
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