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The Truth
book of ours
book of ours
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192 views • December 06, 2020
We have never called ourselves “Truthers” or aligned ourselves with the Truth movement. We're artists and what we have done is document history by producing content based on research, facts and ideas; weaving them all together into easy to grasp concepts and digestible narratives through intuition and informed speculation.

The Truth is that your life and how you lived it is over unless you do something about it now. It's time to break up with politicians because no matter who they are, they have their interests in mind before yours. The current presidential election cycle is an illustration of that. It was and is a planned, live event and no one will like the outcome. Sometimes the truth hurts but we feel we need to say what we do in this video essay. Enjoy The Truth.

Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.

We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.

Thank you for your continued support!

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Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/

Music heard:
"Art of Silence - by Uniq" is under a Creative Commons license (Creative Commons – International Recognition 4.0 – CC BY 4.0)

Gee - Marching Theme
https://youtu.be/8PrQFfWitZ8

End Song

Song: Identity
Artist: Velvet Moon
Epidemic Sound Publishing
Download Here: https://mega.nz/file/Or4ViaTQ#uT78xdDV79lVUYdHdpHQUfD0f090C2JuGhrE_NMDKEk

Video

President Trump Delivers an Update on Operation Warp Speed
https://youtu.be/TYwbGPxQLrs


These People: World War II Industrial Production (1944)
https://youtu.be/sOZF4QF32uc

The Stock Market Explained Simply: Finance and Investing Basics - Animated Film (1957)
https://youtu.be/CgM68Yf-C0Q

CARES Act stimulus check, how much could you receive | USA TODAY
https://youtu.be/0AX7vmV0UjU

Amazon workers have new tool for social distancing
https://youtu.be/2bcBn1sKNhg

Panopticon
Dennis Richter
https://dribbble.com/dennisrichter


Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reads Green New Deal on House floor
https://youtu.be/24Dlqdyhjqw

Vice President Mike Pence full remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention
https://youtu.be/fHFc4Wlo-ZU

Klaus Schwab | Today makes a milestone
https://youtu.be/ngTEYp8e8ag

Presidents Obama, Bush, & Clinton: Help for Haiti
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jta-4JLawYI

Voting Videos found on Facebook

WIS-TV
https://www.facebook.com/WIS10/videos/1246485715728509

NBC10 Philadelphia
https://www.facebook.com/nbcphiladelphia/videos/399905418062314

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
https://www.facebook.com/nbcnightlynews/videos/395129851868997

WPSD-TV
https://www.facebook.com/WPSDLocal6/videos/361506604920994

Images
Follow the Rules
Malaka Gharib
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/06/26/884003848/coronavirus-faqs-is-there-a-polite-way-to-remind-someone-to-follow-pandemic-rule

Media Sources

What's in the 2020 Coronavirus Relief Law (CARES Act)?
https://www.thebalance.com/2020-stimulus-coronavirus-relief-law-cares-act-4801184

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Keywords
barack obamabill clintondonald trumpaocfascismtyrannygeorge w bushglobal governancecoviddefense production actdpacares act
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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