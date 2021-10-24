People Start To Realize the Real Virus Is the Control the Top Tries To Impose on Them

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10/19/2021 Advocacy Liaison for Children’s Health Defense Stephanie Locricchio: People from New York and the tri-state area stand in solidarity against vaccine mandates. As they finally start to realize that the real virus is the control that they’re trying to take over at the top.