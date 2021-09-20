© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FACT CHECKING BIDEN ON VACCINES
Follow
4
Share
Report
141 views • September 20, 2021
FACT CHECKING BIDEN ON VACCINES
President Biden recently announced historic and sweeping vaccine mandates that will affect over 100 million Americans in a public address to the nation. Watch as The HighWire’s investigative team fact-checks the President's speech.
#Biden #VaccineMandate #VaccineInjury #12AndOlder #Karma #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #ICANFactCheck #HW233
POSTED: September 20, 2021
President Biden recently announced historic and sweeping vaccine mandates that will affect over 100 million Americans in a public address to the nation. Watch as The HighWire’s investigative team fact-checks the President's speech.
#Biden #VaccineMandate #VaccineInjury #12AndOlder #Karma #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #ICANFactCheck #HW233
POSTED: September 20, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.