"I am Russian" - All Russian Region Choir Singing, song - Take Action - ENG SUBS

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I'm sharing this video from, 'the Truth shall make you free' on YouTube.
'I am Russian' - All Russian choir action & Message to the Scarlet Colored Beast (English Subtitles)
Much better than this, is this song being made famous recently by the song writer and Russian singer, "Shaman". I have this version of this song uploaded here at my link, https://www.brighteon.com/16ee5b53-65ae-4849-a81b-159cfeb5f8ef