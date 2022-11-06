Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"I am Russian" - All Russian Region Choir Singing, song - Take Action - ENG SUBS
206 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 days ago |

I'm sharing this video from, 'the Truth shall make you free' on YouTube.

'I am Russian' - All Russian choir action & Message to the Scarlet Colored Beast (English Subtitles)

Much better than this, is this song being made famous recently by the song writer and Russian singer, "Shaman". I have this version of this song uploaded here at my link, https://www.brighteon.com/16ee5b53-65ae-4849-a81b-159cfeb5f8ef

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket