VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito speaks at Save America Rally in Perry, Georgia 09/25/21

Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia is a non-partisan, non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated !Co-founder Garland Favorito speaks about VoterGA’s election integrity efforts at the Save America Rally hosted by President Donald Trump held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia on Saturday, September 25, 2021.@VoterGA #VoterGATRANSCRIPTANNOUNCER: Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito.SHOUTOUT FROM AUDIENCE: We love you, Garland ![GARLAND FAVORITO leaps up three steps in a single bound to take the stage.]GARLAND FAVORITO: Hello, Georgia !Good afternoon.My name is Garland Favorito. I am a retired, career IT professional.Fifteen years ago, I founded VoterGA as a volunteer. I do not take a salary from VoterGA.VoterGA stands for Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results [in Georgia].Fifteen years ago, we learned that lesson that we have to have trusted election results — or we don’t have election results.VoterGA is a non-partisan, non-profit leader in the election integrity movement. All the donations are tax-deductible.So, today I want to tell you how your money is being spent.On December 23rd, 2020, we organized petitioners to file the Fulton County ballot inspection lawsuit — Show Us the Ballots !Now, some of the media back there has been saying ever since the election that there’s no evidence of election fraud — not, not all of them — some of them, some of them are friendly — give ’em a break.So, okay, so let me give you the evidence. We have four senior poll managers who swore in affidavits that they handled counterfeit ballots in Fulton County’s hand count audit in the 14th and 15th of November. One said that the counterfeit ballots could scale into the tens of thousands.You also have the State Farm Arena video — there are four — at least four election, uh, related violations on that video.The affidavits were made public on November 16th of last year, and the video was made public on December 3rd.So, no matter what the media has said for the last seven or eight months that is prima facia evidence of election fraud — and the attorney last — the, uh, judge last week on September 20th agreed with us that that is rock-solid evidence and he’s gonna move forward.But they gave us a week or two though when we had a delay, so on August 24th, VoterGA sued the State of Georgia to permanently ban the Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5 System from the State of Georgia !I knew you were gonna like that — everybody likes that.SHOUTOUT FROM AUDIENCE: Thank you !GARLAND FAVORITO: You’re welcome.Uh, Georgia law requires an elector-verifiable voter — uh, an elector-verifiable ballot and human-readable text.As you know, this system — if you vote in person — accumulates votes in an QR [quick response] code that you, the voter, cannot verify or read.The U.S. District Court has already ruled that the voting system violates Georgia law, but they haven’t provided any relief yet, so we’re going into State Superior Court and say: Give us the relief. The relief is to get this system out of Georgia, period.In addition to the lawsuits, we took some legislative action last year and we got ballot images to be made public permanently. Now we’ll — you’ll be able to get the ballot images from your county anytime and compare them.So, that was another major accomplishment we had for Senate Bill 202.SHOUTOUT FROM AUDIENCE: Thank you !GARLAND FAVORITO: You’re welcome.We’re gonna keep doing this, too.So, I want — we have a team of volunteers here. Look for folks who have VoterGA shirts, VoterGA hats, uh, they all — talk to them about getting involved. We need you in this movement.If we had, uh, a tenth of the folks here we could really get that audit done next week in Georgia.So, I want — yes — I want y’all to sign up. I know you’re committed. I want you to sign up.There’s a couple ways to do that.Text “electionintegrity” to 404-777-0067 or you can also just go to VoterGA.org — VoterGA-dot-org Volunteer Tab and you can sign up that way. You can even get on our weekly calls.So, in conclusion, I would like to just simply say that we need to restore election integrity in Georgia. We all know it.And if we can’t find out what happened in November — we’re not gonna have a legitimate election in 2022. So, that’s what we gotta do.Finally, I want to thank President Donald Trump for giving me an opportunity today to speak to you as a non-partisan organization.And God bless him, God bless you, and God bless the State of Georgia.Thank you ![GARLAND FAVORITO cocks his head and waves his hand before descending three steps to leave the stage.]