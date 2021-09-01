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Pro-Antifa High School Teacher Claims 'Harassment' When Questioned by Reporter Over Sick Remarks ...
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10 views • September 01, 2021
[31.08.2021]
- Keep holding them accountable Project Veritas. Time to uncover all these activist teachers and fire them all. Pull your kids from public school if you can.
- They are a big part of the problem.
- He doesn't feel comfortable being confronted with what he preaches.
- They can brainwash and harass our kids but when we hold them accountable for the messed up nonsense they cry harassment.
59 views Aug 31, 2021
Project Veritas
1.04M subscribers
https://youtu.be/3pgXg55lNPI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
- Keep holding them accountable Project Veritas. Time to uncover all these activist teachers and fire them all. Pull your kids from public school if you can.
- They are a big part of the problem.
- He doesn't feel comfortable being confronted with what he preaches.
- They can brainwash and harass our kids but when we hold them accountable for the messed up nonsense they cry harassment.
59 views Aug 31, 2021
Project Veritas
1.04M subscribers
https://youtu.be/3pgXg55lNPI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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