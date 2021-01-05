US Election Hacking - Italian Leonardo Satellites Used For 'Dominion Glitch'

According to new information revealed by former CIA officer Bradley Johnson, Italian defense contractor Leonardo satellites were used in 2020 US Election hacking. According to Johnson, Frankfurt servers only hosted partial tracks of the hacking. The operation to recalibrate the hacking attack took place through Leonardo servers and after this switching of numbers the new manipulated data was sent back to the Dominion voting machines in the US. This data transfer explains the infamous “glitch” in Dominion Voting machines during the election, according to the officer.

Bradley Johnson is a retired Senior Operations Officer and Chief of Station with the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) Directorate of Operations. He has served domestically and abroad with numerous assignments often during periods of armed conflict.



Mr. Johnson is a certified senior expert in Counterintelligence issues with extensive direct experience in the field. He is a senior expert in surveillance and surveillance detection issues. Mr. Johnson has served overseas as CIA’s Chief of Station multiple times.



According to Johnson, Italy was directly involved in the manipulation of votes in the US elections.

The intelligence analyst partially confirms GreatGameIndia‘s story regarding the US special forces raid at Scytl headquarters in Germany to recover Dominion’s servers hosted in the CIA Frankfurt station.



The former CIA agent doesn’t deny this operation but he claims that the hacked data had been moved from Frankfurt to Rome, in the US embassy located in the central street of via Veneto.



According to Johnson, Frankfurt servers only hosted partial tracks of the hacking, but the real main protagonist of the attack would have been Rome.

During the election day, something unprecedented in the history of US election occurred.



Suddenly, the vote counting in the key states was simultaneously halted in the middle of the night, when in Italy was already morning.



The hacking operation was in course, but the perpetrators realized that there was something wrong.



At that point, Rome got involved by receiving the data from Frankfurt with a new algorithms.



Therefore, the operation to recalibrate the hacking attack would have taken place in via Veneto, and if this fact were to be confirmed the American embassy in Rome would be directly involved in an attempt to overthrow its President.



Johnson claims that during the election night in the US Rome embassy there was a man from the US Department of State.

The former CIA agent shows in the video the picture of this man, apparently taken by the Italian authorities which were conducting a surveillance operation focused on this official.



This official would have been directly involved in the coordination of the hacking attack.



There is another actor that played a crucial role in this operation and it is Leonardo, an Italian government company leader in the aerospace and defense sector.



Once hackers created the new algorithms to switch votes, they sent “these new numbers back up to a Italian military satellite operated by Leonardo,” claims Mr. Johnson.

After this switching of numbers, the new manipulated data was sent back to the Dominion voting machines in the US.



This data transfer explains the infamous “glitch” in Dominion Voting machines during the election, according to the officer.