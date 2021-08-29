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The Deceiver
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201 views • August 29, 2021
Those who are serving Christ are those Satan attempts to alter.
He tries to draw our attention away from who the Lord is, and instead
wants us to see Him as we think He should be.
All we do, say, or think should be for the glory of God.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
He tries to draw our attention away from who the Lord is, and instead
wants us to see Him as we think He should be.
All we do, say, or think should be for the glory of God.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
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