Hmm.... Lavrov: No-one will Occupy Ukraine

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"President Zelensky did not tell you the truth, but simply deceived you,” he said.
Lavrov insisted Russia is not carrying out strikes at any civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, but will ensure the demilitarization of the country during the operation, after which the situation in Ukraine will return to negotiations