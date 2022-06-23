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More Than Just A Band Christian Documentary
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43 views • June 23, 2022
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Quote: "More Than Just A Band is a Jesus Christian documentary made in the early 2000's. It's a good source of information for anyone who wants to know more about the history of the community behind this channel... some of the projects we got up to, and how the families of our members reacted to their decision to forsake all and live by faith."
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