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Who is Behind the Covid Fiasco?
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40 views • February 08, 2022
The lockstep organization behind the Covid 19 fiasco is highly organized and satanic. The World Economic Forum founded by Klaus Schwab in 1971 is openly planning a subversion of democracy and destruction of the human soul. Graduates of his World Leader Program include Vladimir Putin, Justin Trudeau, Jacinta Ardern, Gavin Newsome, Tony Blair, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and many others. Ahhh, the conspiracy comes into focus!
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