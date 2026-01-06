Can a Great Prophet Be Ignorant of Prophecy?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/can-great-prophet-be-ignorant-prophecy-0

You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. Currently in this, the feature article of our program, we’re discussing Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ.





Now, Dave, last week we mentioned that there is a certain prophecy in the Bible that if Christ’s contemporaries, from the rabbis to the disciples to, well, even John the Baptist—if they would have understood this prophecy, they would have understood the mission of Jesus. Yet they all missed it. Now, can you give us some background and tell us what that’s all about?