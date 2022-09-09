How the Climate Affects Self-sustaining Farming

You need to know this if you’re looking to grow your own self-sufficient garden:
Have you ever planted something only for it to not bear any fruit? 🍊
Mark Valencia, the man behind the YouTube channel and website Self-sufficient Me, explains one major factor you need to consider before growing your garden or taking care of animals.
When growing a sustainable garden, one thing you need to consider according to Mark is your location’s climate as plants can have an IMPACT on your plant’s health and ability to produce fruit. 🌤️
He explains that some things will grow easily in a certain climate and struggle in a different environment. 🌾
To learn more about self-sustaining farming, listen to the full website here: https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.