How the Climate Affects Self-sustaining Farming
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 2 months ago

You need to know this if you’re looking to grow your own self-sufficient garden:


Have you ever planted something only for it to not bear any fruit? 🍊


Mark Valencia, the man behind the YouTube channel and website Self-sufficient Me, explains one major factor you need to consider before growing your garden or taking care of animals.


When growing a sustainable garden, one thing you need to consider according to Mark is your location’s climate as plants can have an IMPACT on your plant’s health and ability to produce fruit. 🌤️


He explains that some things will grow easily in a certain climate and struggle in a different environment. 🌾


To learn more about self-sustaining farming, listen to the full website here: https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/

Keywords
