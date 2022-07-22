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As the Border Surges Americans Face the Future of Foodless | Pastor Leon Benjamin
Battlefront Broadcasting
Battlefront Broadcasting
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31 views • July 22, 2022

As wind turbines fail, the heat continues to rise in America. Blackouts are occurring. Water rationing occurs in areas where it's never happening. The supply chain crisis is picking up steam. Now, the food shortage is becoming more apparent as we near an economic collapse never seen in the U.S. How is the Biden administration and world powers contributing to the downfall?

AOC creates more tension with selfish antics at abortion protests. Now the news has spread that she and others were arrested by capitol police, especially right after she ranted about them. However, is this the case as video proves?

Over 2 million illegals have been documented to have been arrested. After many reports of terrorists coming across the southern border, how bad is it really and what does it mean for the U.S. in loom of an economic collapse and election?

Leon Benjamin arrives on the set to discuss his congressional run in Virginia. What will he bring to the table during these events we endure?

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leftistsliberalsscotusvirginiaheatwaveabortionistsfood shortagerationingreawaken america
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