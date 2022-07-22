As the Border Surges Americans Face the Future of Foodless | Pastor Leon Benjamin

As wind turbines fail, the heat continues to rise in America. Blackouts are occurring. Water rationing occurs in areas where it's never happening. The supply chain crisis is picking up steam. Now, the food shortage is becoming more apparent as we near an economic collapse never seen in the U.S. How is the Biden administration and world powers contributing to the downfall?

AOC creates more tension with selfish antics at abortion protests. Now the news has spread that she and others were arrested by capitol police, especially right after she ranted about them. However, is this the case as video proves?

Over 2 million illegals have been documented to have been arrested. After many reports of terrorists coming across the southern border, how bad is it really and what does it mean for the U.S. in loom of an economic collapse and election?

Leon Benjamin arrives on the set to discuss his congressional run in Virginia. What will he bring to the table during these events we endure?

Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

Support independent media:

- New items are arriving and you don't want to miss having them first like the MyPillow Sandles and the Percale Bed Sheets. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.



- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.



- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?



⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.



- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102



- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com



- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.



- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.