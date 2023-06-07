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A holy visitation from the angel Gabriel making an official proclamation of the Flying Scroll Judgment.
Revelation 22:6 And he said unto me, These sayings are faithful and true: and the Lord God of the holy prophets sent his angel to shew unto his servants the things which must shortly be done.
Flying Scroll Dream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39CNTmbQu5E&t=1971s
Flying Scroll Dream Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q6qh4-the-flying-scroll-dream-5-26-23-1208-235-and-742am.html
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