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Peter R. Breggin, MD at Shock-Treatment Conference - 1985
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36 views • December 18, 2021
Originally posted to YouTube on Mar 8, 2011. This video had 2,616 views and 30 likes.
Peter Breggin, MD was an invited scientific presenter at the NIMH Consensus Development Conference on ElectroConvulsive Therapy, June 10-12 1985, National Institute of Mental Health. This is an historical video made and preserved by Don Johnson and we thank him for making this available. Hear Dr. Breggin in 2011 debate an ECT advocate: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6WXey
Peter Breggin, MD was an invited scientific presenter at the NIMH Consensus Development Conference on ElectroConvulsive Therapy, June 10-12 1985, National Institute of Mental Health. This is an historical video made and preserved by Don Johnson and we thank him for making this available. Hear Dr. Breggin in 2011 debate an ECT advocate: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6WXey
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