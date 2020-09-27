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[PODCAST] #407: Advanced Productivity Tools - The Secret Weapons of A Lifestyle Entrepreneur
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5 views • September 27, 2020
My guest is Kevin Geary, integrative health coach and founder of RebootedBody.com and RevolutionaryParent.com. Kevin is a busy lifestyle entrepreneur, writer, husband and father. Impressed with his levels of productivity and success, I originally added him to the guest roster for SSP Productivity Month to explore a "day in the life of Kevin." However, we spent most of this conversation focusing on Kevin's tools and strategies - it's a highly valuable conversation for aspiring entrepreneurs.
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-407
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-407
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
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