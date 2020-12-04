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Putin orders mass COVID vaccinations to begin next week in Russia
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85 views • December 04, 2020
DAHBOO7, December 2, 2020
Just hours after the UK approved the rushed Pfizer vaccine for use in the UK as soon as next week (it remains unclear just who will volunteer first), President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of mass-scale vaccination against coronavirus in Russia by the end of next week with medics and teachers first to get the shot.
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/putin-orders-mass-covid-vaccinations-begin-next-week-russia
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Just hours after the UK approved the rushed Pfizer vaccine for use in the UK as soon as next week (it remains unclear just who will volunteer first), President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of mass-scale vaccination against coronavirus in Russia by the end of next week with medics and teachers first to get the shot.
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/putin-orders-mass-covid-vaccinations-begin-next-week-russia
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
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www.undergroundworldnews.com
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https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZbqlqH9wB/
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