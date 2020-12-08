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OSJA Rons Rant 12032020
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12 views • December 08, 2020
Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly
We now have a working plan.
1. Assemble.
Per the 1st amendment
and Oregon's Article I Section.
2. Notify all of assembly.
3. Confirm acquiescence without rebuttals
and respond to any rebuttals.
4. Form a civilian court on Oregon.
The civilian court activates Ex Parte Milligan which nullifies martial law
5. Form a Grand Jury.
Which brings a true bill
6. Form Article III Amendment VII court
7. Verdict without appeal in law!
8. Remedy!
Contact:
Ron Vrooman
RonVrooman@[email protected]
We now have a working plan.
1. Assemble.
Per the 1st amendment
and Oregon's Article I Section.
2. Notify all of assembly.
3. Confirm acquiescence without rebuttals
and respond to any rebuttals.
4. Form a civilian court on Oregon.
The civilian court activates Ex Parte Milligan which nullifies martial law
5. Form a Grand Jury.
Which brings a true bill
6. Form Article III Amendment VII court
7. Verdict without appeal in law!
8. Remedy!
Contact:
Ron Vrooman
RonVrooman@[email protected]
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