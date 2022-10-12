45 Years of Extraterrestrial Contact & Research - Interview with Rob Potter

Michael Salla





October 11, 2022





In the mid-1970s, at age 16, Robert Potter visited NASA scientist and extraterrestrial contactee, Dr. Fred Bell, who introduced Rob to the advanced physics, technologies, and philosophies of the Pleiadians. Rob spent many years working closely with Dr. Bell who became his friend, mentor and benefactor. Rob has also worked with many other extraterrestrial contactees over the following decades which include Dr. Frank Stranges, Howard Menger, Gabriel Green, Luis Fernando Maertens, Omnec Onec, and most recently with Dr. Ray Keller.





Rob has organized many conferences and tours discussing extraterrestrials from Venus, Saturn, Pleiades, etc., and is best known for his legendary Mt Shasta conferences. In this Exopolitics Today Interview, Rob discusses his early experiences with Dr. Bell, and why he decided to devote his life to researching extraterrestrial contact cases, which now spans over forty five years. He reveals some of the personal contact experiences he has had, as well as the advanced technologies shared by the visitors.





Rob Potter's website is https://thepromiserevealed.net/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UPbd-1UhcM



