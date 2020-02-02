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California is foreign occupied territory!
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356 views • February 02, 2020
California is spending 90% of their education budget on Illegal Aliens, but they aren't telling you!
Imagine the education AMERICAN CHILDREN could get if we were not supporting the vermin infested citizens of shit hole nations!!
I took this video myself in Autumn 2015.
Imagine the education AMERICAN CHILDREN could get if we were not supporting the vermin infested citizens of shit hole nations!!
I took this video myself in Autumn 2015.
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