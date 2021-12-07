7/12/2021 The Evil Revealed: Liar Lu Is Now Screaming to Cut Off with the Whistleblowers’ Movement

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Liar Lu smears the New Federal State of China (“NFSC”) as an “evil organization” targeting at the so-called Yan’s three reports, screaming he’s cutting off with Mr. Miles Guo, the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the NFSC, and insulting the fellow fighters who are self-defending on social media as “attacks” on them