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Ep.181 | Parliamentary bills you should be aware of
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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93 views • October 27, 2020
#Adrian #parliament
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The boys and girls merrily leading us down the path into a marxist state have been busy passing some new "laws", in reality acts whilst we have been sitting distracted by this whole health pantomime.

The 2020 Coronavirus Act
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2020/7/contents/enacted/data.htm

Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Bill 2019-21
This allows for the murder, rape and torture under criminal authorisation
https://services.parliament.uk/bills/2019-21/coverthumanintelligencesourcescriminalconduct.html

And this one allows for the extended keeping of your DNA, why would they want to do that I wonder?
THE CORONAVIRUS (RETENTION OF FINGERPRINTS AND DNA PROFILES IN
THE INTERESTS OF NATIONAL SECURITY) REGULATIONS 2020
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/391/pdfs/uksiem_20200391_en.pdf


As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.

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My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
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Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
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