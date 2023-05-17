Create New Account
Hitler was NOT good, all jews are NOT bad, earth is NOT flat, 'Battle for Europe' is NOT true
pacsteam.org
Published 16 hours ago |

Uploaded for pacsteam.org


The first main part of this film is a clip taken from The Alex Jones Show May 16. 2023


STOP THE MORONS: Hitler was NOT a good guy, all jews are NOT bad, earth is NOT flat and watching cointelpro propaganda like "Battle for Europe" will NOT change the REAL world


To all the morons who worship Hitler, hate all Jews and promote flat-earth online: Get lost with your stupid divide and conquer cointelpro George Soros propaganda: I am not here to be convinced to be a sucker for a Royal pedophile supporting crowd of assholes who watch "battle for Europe" and use this crap as an excuse to turn into SS-death squads online.


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


