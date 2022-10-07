Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dark Days Ahead
123 views
channel image
Shepherd Warrior
Published 2 months ago |

The future looks very dark, storm clouds are gathering on the horizen. Wars and rumors of Wars are circling like vultures. Economic collapse is staring us in the face. The world needs a savior, which one will they choose, thats the only question. 

Keywords
saviorwarseconomic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket