Psyop/False Flag Op: US launches nine-country coalition ‘Prosperity Guardian’ to “protect ships in the Red Sea”

THE MSM PROPAGANDA IMPOSED ON THE POPULACE: After weeks of drone and ballistic missile attacks in the Red Sea, the United States has launched a nine-country coalition to protect ships passing through the important waterway.

According to The Australian, the Albanese government declined a US request to send an Australian warship to support the effort.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has returned to Israel for the second time since the October 7 attacks, with a strong focus on forming a taskforce to secure the Red Sea.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been launching ballistic missiles and drone attacks on ships in the Red Sea for weeks; last Saturday, the US was forced to shoot down 14 drones attacking ships.

“This is an international challenge that demands collective action,” the US Department of Defence said in a statement.

“Therefore, today I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative under the umbrella of the Combined Maritime Forces and the leadership of its Task Force 153, which focuses on security in the Red Sea.”



