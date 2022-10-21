Fish swimming in Vortex Water

A customer of ours shared this wonderful video of his fish swimming in water treated with the Vortex Water Revitalizer Whole House Model.
He explained that his fish were more energetic, growing faster, coloring up quicker, there was no algae build up and the water changes were a thing of the past - all this while the water remained crystal clear.
Learn more: https://www.alivewater.ca/product-category/whole-house-models/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.