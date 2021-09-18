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'Justice for J6' organizer: Media wants blood, pray for us | Greg Kelly Reports
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150 views • September 18, 2021
Cara Castronuova, Co-Founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution, joins Greg Kelly Reports to discuss the 'Justice for J6' rally planned in the nation's capitol, near the well-guarded Capitol building on September 18, 2021.
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