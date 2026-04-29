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Benee - STAGE THREADS Ep. 20
digitaltourbus
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On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, the singer-songwriter, Benee, shows off the stage outfits that she wears onstage, while on the "Particles Tour" with Bayli. Benee is currently supporting her newest album, Ur an Angel I'm Just Particles.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - March 10, 2026

Location - Metro in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH BENEE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/BENEE

Instagram - https://instagram.com/beneemusic

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@beneemusic

Twitter - https://twitter.com/BENEEMUSIC


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

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Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:30 Outfits

06:05 Benee Boots

06:45 Armor

09:11 Hair Clips

12:29 More Outfits

15:13 Accessories


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busstage threadsdigital tour bus stage threadsstage threads digital tour busbeneebenee digital tour busdigital tour bus beneebenee stage threadsstage threads beneebenee stylestyle beneebenee fashionfashion beneebenee outfitoutfit beneebenee interviewinterview beneebenee womens fashionbenee womens stylebenee dance popbenee bedroom popbenee disco popstella rose bennettbenee alt popbenee boots
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:30Outfits

06:05Benee Boots

06:45Armor

09:11Hair Clips

12:29More Outfits

15:13Accessories

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