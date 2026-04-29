Benee - STAGE THREADS Ep. 20

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On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, the singer-songwriter, Benee, shows off the stage outfits that she wears onstage, while on the "Particles Tour" with Bayli. Benee is currently supporting her newest album, Ur an Angel I'm Just Particles.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - March 10, 2026
Location - Metro in Chicago, IL
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VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:39 Skip Intro
01:30 Outfits
06:05 Benee Boots
06:45 Armor
09:11 Hair Clips
12:29 More Outfits
15:13 Accessories
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
00:00Introduction
00:39Skip Intro
01:30Outfits
06:05Benee Boots
06:45Armor
09:11Hair Clips
12:29More Outfits
15:13Accessories