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Jab-Injured pilot speaks out
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225 views • January 07, 2022
Stew Peters, January 5, 2022
Jab-Injured Pilot Speaks Out: Pilot Blacks Out Mid-Air, Bioweapon Shot Tearing Lives Apart
Cody Flint is 34 years old. Until recently he worked as an agricultural pilot. He has fifteen years of flying experience. Like so many other people, Cody received the Pfizer shot last year. He waited 48 hours, then went up for a flight, but everything was wrong. He got a severe headache, “like a bomb went off inside his head.” He got tunnel vision, couldn’t properly move his arms and legs, and he even blacked out. It’s a miracle he managed to successfully land his plane, and Cody isn’t sure how he did it because he doesn’t remember actually landing. Cody Flint joins us to discuss.
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Jab-Injured Pilot Speaks Out: Pilot Blacks Out Mid-Air, Bioweapon Shot Tearing Lives Apart
Cody Flint is 34 years old. Until recently he worked as an agricultural pilot. He has fifteen years of flying experience. Like so many other people, Cody received the Pfizer shot last year. He waited 48 hours, then went up for a flight, but everything was wrong. He got a severe headache, “like a bomb went off inside his head.” He got tunnel vision, couldn’t properly move his arms and legs, and he even blacked out. It’s a miracle he managed to successfully land his plane, and Cody isn’t sure how he did it because he doesn’t remember actually landing. Cody Flint joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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